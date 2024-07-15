Live
- Flood death toll climbs to eight in Philippines' Bangsamoro
- Union Agriculture Minister to release 40 new technologies at key ICAR event on July 16
- Kerala horror: Man rescued after getting trapped in hospital elevator for 36 hours
- Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan
- Those who commit betrayal, can’t be Hindus: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya in Mumbai
- Estonian president accepts Prime Minister's resignation
- Brunei holds grand parade to mark 78th royal birthday
- India’s G20 task force report aims to boost Digital Public Infrastructure worldwide
- Second giant panda cub born at Dutch Ouwehands Zoo
- SP office recieve 18 complaints in the grievance on Monday
Just In
Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan
Two people were killed and three went missing after mudflows caused by heavy rains flooded a market and several villages in northern Osh Oblast, Kyrgyzstan, according to local media reports.
Bishkek: Two people were killed and three went missing after mudflows caused by heavy rains flooded a market and several villages in northern Osh Oblast, Kyrgyzstan, according to local media reports.
The Ak-Buura River overflowed in Osh city, flooding the central market, sweeping away goods and several cars, forcing people to flee to rooftops, and inundating a total of five villages in Osh Oblast, reports Xinhua news agency.
As a result, 788 residential buildings and nine social facilities, including schools, hospitals and roads, were damaged. Electrical substations and power lines were also damaged, leaving 7,500 people without electricity.
A seven-year-old girl and a woman were confirmed dead and rescuers were searching for three other people who had been carried away by the mudflows, according to the reports.
An emergency regime has been introduced in Osh city to address the aftermath of the mudflows and ensure the timely implementation of urgent measures.