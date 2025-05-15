Two die as explosive goes off on bike

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two persons died while another sustained critical injuries following a suspected bomb explosion on their bike near Kunjia market under Bayree police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Rama Pingua and Mantu Patra of Badachana block. The injured has been identified as Nepali Purty.

According to sources, Rama, Mantu and Nepali, all in their late thirties, reportedly used to catch fish from the water bodies by using explosives to eke out their living. The trio was travelling on the bike to catch fish on Tuesday. When they were near Kunjia market at about 4.30 pm, the explosives, which they were carrying on their bike, accidentally went off. Rama and Mantu died on the spot while Nepali sustained critical injuries following the explosion.

Hearing a loud sound, locals rushed to the spot. The explosion was so intense that severed body parts of two youths were found strewn at the spot. Another youth, who had sustained critical injuries, was found lying a few feet away from the spot. On being informed, a team from Bayree police station reached the spot and rushed the critically injured person to Badachana Community Health Centre. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. The police started an investigation into the incident with the help of a scientific team. While it is yet to be ascertained under what circumstances the explosion occurred, the locals suspected that the bikers were carrying explosives which which accidentally went off.

“We are trying to find out under what circumstances the tragic mishap occurred and the motive of the bikers for carrying the explosive item,” said a senior police official.