Two killed, 10 injured in expressway accident in Vietnam
Two people were killed and 10 others injured in an expressway pile-up in Vietnam's northern region on Thursday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.
The accident, involving a pickup truck, a seven seater and a 16-seat minibus, was reported on Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway at around 9 a.m. local time, reported Xinhua news agency.
Two people, including the minibus driver, were confirmed dead on the spot. Ten others sustained severe injuries.
The three vehicles were seriously damaged.
According to the preliminary investigation results, the accident happened when the pickup truck and the minibus collided lightly, abruptly stopping in the middle of the expressway's highest-speed lane. The sudden halt caused the seven-seater vehicle following behind to directly rear-end the stationary vehicles, Viet Nam News reported.
Traffic accidents killed 5,343 people and injured 9,552 others in Vietnam in the first half of 2024, according to the General Statistics Office.