Typhoon Gaemi pounds Philippines, killing at least eight

Manila: The Metro Manila Council officially declared a state of calamity in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, as rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon brought by Typhoon Gaemi caused flooding in various parts of the Philippine capital.

The widespread flooding, seven feet deep in some areas, forced the government to evacuate people from near Manila Bay and rivers to safety, besides shutting schools and offices, Xinhua news agency reported.

While Metro Manila has been placed in a state of calamity, local authorities have evacuated residents from the coastal areas in the central and southern Philippine regions.

Police said at least eight people were killed due to the typhoon.

Four died in a landslide at Agoncillo town in Batangas province, south of Manila.

A 46-year-old man was killed in Nasugbo town in Batangas province after he was pinned down by a tree felled by strong winds and heavy rains, while another man was killed in Manila City due to electrocution.

The police reported that two persons were killed in a landslide at Angeles City in Pampanga province, north of Manila, while two people were reportedly missing in Bataan province, west of Manila.

The flooding also caused power outages in some areas.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said several airports in Luzon have suspended operations due to bad weather. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 is closed and inaccessible due to flooding.

The Philippines' state weather bureau, PAGASA, said Gaemi will continue to dump rain on Wednesday, and "flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible".

It added that the southwest monsoon enhanced by Gaemi will bring moderate to intense rainfall in many areas in Luzon until Friday, as well as areas in the Visayas region in central Philippines and northern Mindanao in southern Philippines.

Gaemi, the third typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, is expected to leave the country by Wednesday night or early Thursday.

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines yearly.