Live
- EPFO investment corpus doubles to Rs 24.75 lakh crore in 5 years
- BGT 2024-25: Vaughan backs Cummins to rediscover his pace in Adelaide Test
- Rashmika Mandanna channels Srivalli vibes in stunning saree
- TCS' New Facility: A Major Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Growth
- I like to put my own spin on it: Tahlia McGrath prepares for first full ODI series as Aus captain
- Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show
- In a major setback, BJP's Pravesh Ratan joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls
- Get Amazing Free Fire MAX Rewards with These Redeem Codes – Limited Time Only
- OnePlus 13 Set to Launch in January 2025: Features, Specification, and Price
- IPL 2025: KKR recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz excited to play on favourite pitches at Eden
Just In
UAE, Jordanian leaders urge de-escalation, peace efforts in Middle East
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed regional developments during a phone call amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the state media.
Abu Dhabi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed regional developments during a phone call amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the state media.
The two leaders exchanged views on Monday on the critical need to prevent further escalation in the region, emphasising efforts to safeguard security and stability, reports Xinhua, quoting UAE's official news agency WAM.
They called for intensified efforts to establish a clear path toward achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The call highlighted the growing urgency for coordinated regional and international efforts to address rising challenges, with a focus on promoting dialogue and preventing conflict.
The phone conversation came amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, and a deteriorating security situation in northern Syria.