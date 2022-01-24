UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi 

Dubai: The UAE on Monday intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthi terror group fired towards its capital Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Defence said, days after two Indians and a Pakistani were killed in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by the Yemeni rebels.

The attack did not result in any human losses, it said, adding that the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi.

"The air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the terrorist Houthi group towards the country on Monday," the defence ministry announced on Twitter.

The ministry also said in a statement that the UAE is ready to deal with any threats and that the authority would take all necessary measures to protect the country from all attacks, the official WAM news agency reported.

The ministry called upon the public to only rely on information from official news sources in the country. The attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi and the city's main airport, heightening tensions in the oil-exporting region.