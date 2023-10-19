UK stands with you, Sunak tells Israel

Tel Aviv: Visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reiterated that the UK stands with Israel and condemed the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish nation as an "unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism".

Sunak made the remarks while addressing reporters outside the airport in Tel Aviv. He is the third world leader to visit the war-torn nation after US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday made day-long trips on Tuesday.

"I'm very much looking forward to my meetings later with the Prime Mnister and President and I very much hope they'll be productive meetings," the BBC quoted Sunak as saying.

Shortly after his arrival, he said in a post on X: "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism.Today, and always."

In a separate post, Sunak added: "To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare.This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony.

"Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists."

According to the Israeli military, the Hamas has taken some 203 people as hostages since the conflict erupted.

Sunak will meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and President Issac Herzog in Jerusalem later in the afternoon.

A BBC report also said that he will offer his condolences for the civilians killed in the deadly Hamas attacks, as well as press for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza as soon as possible.

Sunak's trip comes two days after the deadly bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which killed hundreds of people, including children and healthcare workers.

After his visit was announced on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister had said that "every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas's horrific act of terror".

"The attack on Al Ahli hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict. I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort," he added.