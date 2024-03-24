Live
Just In
Ukraine rocked by multiple explosions amid Russian airstrikes, Poland says its airspace breached
Ukraine was hit by a wave of explosions on Sunday morning as Russia launched the third attack in four days, authorities here said.
Russia fired 29 cruise missiles from 14 Tu-95MC fighters and 28 Shahed drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that 18 missiles and 25 drones were shot down by the air defence in southern, northern, central and western Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties in the attack on the Ukrainian capital.
A fire erupted in a critical infrastructure facility in the western Lviv region after it was attacked by missiles and drones, Lviv region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram, without giving further details.
Local media reported hearing blasts during an air alert in the western Khmelnytsky and Volyn regions.
Poland's foreign ministry on Sunday said its airspace has been breached overnight and it would demand an explanation from Moscow over the matter.
"Polish airspace was breached by one of the cruise missiles fired in the night by the air forces... of the Russian Federation," the army wrote on X, France 24 reported.