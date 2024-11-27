Live
- Priyank Kharge highlights crucial collaboration between India, Switzerland in biotech research
- Texas to provide more land for Trump's mass deportation plan
- Russian FM Lavrov says diplomatic settlement on Ukraine remains distant
- One person dies, eight develop uneasiness in a acid leak at Pharma city
- Student suicide in Gurukulam, what really happened ?
- ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim to extend home scoring streak against FC Goa
- Child marriage prevented in MP's Rajgarh
- NTPC Green Energy IPO Makes Market Debut with 3.2% Premium: Shares List at Rs 111.5
- BGT 2024-25: Australia to add uncapped Beau Webster to squad for pink-ball Test
- Karnataka Lokayukta raids 20 locations in Bengaluru, BBMP officers under scanner
Just In
UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, his spokesman said in a statement.
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, his spokesman said in a statement.
The UN chief hopes that this agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing, the spokesman said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Guterres urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement, and undertake immediate steps towards full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).
The UN special coordinator for Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates, the statement said.
The UN Secretary-General's statement came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the nation's security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The ceasefire is expected to take effect on Wednesday morning.
In a separate statement, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that the ceasefire agreement marks the starting point of a critical process to restore the safety and security that civilians on both sides of the Blue Line deserve.
"Now is the time to deliver, through concrete actions, to consolidate today's achievement," she said.