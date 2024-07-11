Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Unknown armed men kill 3 in Afghanistan
Unidentified armed men killed three people in Kandahar province in south Afghanistan on Wednesday night, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said Thursday.
Kandahar: Unidentified armed men killed three people in Kandahar province in south Afghanistan on Wednesday night, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said Thursday.
The incident took place in Police District 7 of the provincial capital Kandahar city at 11:00 pm local time, leaving three members of a family including two women dead, Jamshid added, saying the perpetrators had escaped after the attack.
Without providing more details, the official asserted that efforts are underway to bring the culprits to justice, reports Xinhua news agency.
Afghan police have apprehended 23 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities such as theft and murder in Helmand, Kunar, Samangan, Balkh, and Panjshir provinces recently, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.