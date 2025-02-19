US chides China for 'dangerous maneuvers' towards Philippines aircraft

Manila: The United States on Wednesday severely criticised the "dangerous maneuvers" by a Chinese Navy helicopter towards a Philippines aircraft on Tuesday.

"We condemn the dangerous maneuvers by a PLA Navy helicopter that endangered pilots and passengers on a Philippine air mission," US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson posted on X, while condemning the act.

The Philippines Coast Guard said that the Chinese Navy helicopter flew within three metres (10 feet) of a surveillance flight carrying a group of journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal.

"Around 0839 hours, a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA-Navy) helicopter performed dangerous flight maneuvers towards the BFAR aircraft. This reckless action posed a serious risk to the safety of the pilots and passengers during the MDA flight," read a statement issued by the Philippines Coast Guard.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025 and reaffirmed the US commitment to its alliance with the Philippines The discussions between both leaders included the ongoing bilateral coordination on addressing China's "destabilising actions" in the South China Sea.

In January 2025, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Navy conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea. The MCA demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

China claims sovereignty over approximately 90 per cent of the South China Sea, while Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims. In recent years, China's assertiveness over the region has increased. The Philippines' most contentious disputes with China center mainly on the Scarborough Shoal and Spratly Islands.

In August 2024, the Philippine government had alleged that two of its coast guard ships were damaged when they collided with Chinese vessels that were conducting "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" near a disputed South China Sea reef. For its part, Beijing accused Manila's ships of having "seriously violated" China's sovereignty and vowed to take "forceful measures".

Washington has confirmed the United States' unwavering support and cooperation with the Philippines, reiterating that the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty extends to both countries' armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard — anywhere in the South China Sea.