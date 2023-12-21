US court disqualifies Trump from running for presidency

Washington: In a stunning verdict, the Colorado Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from running for President next year in the state citing his role in the unprecedented attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and ordered the exclusion of his name from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot.

The disqualification of the 77-year-old former President on Tuesday was based on the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which says officials who take an oath to support the US Constitution are banned from future office if they "engaged in insurrection." The 4-3 ruling by the seven-member Colorado Supreme Court does not apply outside of the state.



Trump is currently the front-runner in the Republican Party's nomination process for the race for the White House in 2024. Trump's campaign has vowed to appeal against the "flawed" ruling by the Supreme Court of Colorado in the US Supreme Court.