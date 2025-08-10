US defends Israel at Security Council meeting

The United States on Sunday defended Israel at a UN Security Council meeting, saying the country has the right to decide what's best for its security.

It called allegations of genocide in Gaza false.

The US has veto power at the council and can block proposed actions there.

Other council members, and UN officials, expressed alarm.

China called the “collective punishment” of people in Gaza unacceptable. Russia warned against a “reckless intensification of hostilities”.

“This is no longer a looming hunger crisis; this is starvation,” said Ramesh Rajasingham with the UN humanitarian office. “Humanitarian conditions are beyond horrific. We have frankly run out of words to describe it.”