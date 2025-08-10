Live
- US defends Israel at Security Council meeting
- SC takes note of photographs showing manual scavenging at apex court's gate
- Exiled Afghanistan journalists urge international community to stop forced deportation from Pakistan
- Four injured as blast derails train in Pakistan’s Balochistan
- Odisha: Accused ex-boyfriend arrested in self-immolation death case
- AIFF announces USD 25k reward for India U20 women’s team after Asian Cup qualification
- Pakistan: Rights group accuses authorities of conducting surveillance, harassing Baloch protesters in Islamabad
- DPL 2025: North Delhi Strikers deliver all-round performance to beat Purani Dilli 6
- Chennai to host three-day Patriotic Film Festival from tomorrow ahead of Independence Day
- NAMASTE Abhiyan: 5,200 ticketless travellers detected, Rs 13.5 lakh penalty collected
US defends Israel at Security Council meeting
Highlights
The United States on Sunday defended Israel at a UN Security Council meeting, saying the country has the right to decide what's best for its security....
The United States on Sunday defended Israel at a UN Security Council meeting, saying the country has the right to decide what's best for its security.
It called allegations of genocide in Gaza false.
The US has veto power at the council and can block proposed actions there.
Other council members, and UN officials, expressed alarm.
China called the “collective punishment” of people in Gaza unacceptable. Russia warned against a “reckless intensification of hostilities”.
“This is no longer a looming hunger crisis; this is starvation,” said Ramesh Rajasingham with the UN humanitarian office. “Humanitarian conditions are beyond horrific. We have frankly run out of words to describe it.”
Next Story