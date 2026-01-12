US draws up preliminary plans for possible Iran strike

Washington: The Trump administration is reportedly preparing preliminary plans for a potential attack on Iran, including options for large-scale airstrikes on multiple military targets amid the ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic, according to insiders.

Officials are said to be discussing how to implement President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the Islamic Republic, including identifying possible sites to be targeted. One option under consideration involves a massive aerial strike campaign, though there is currently no consensus in Washington on a specific course of action.

The sources said no US military equipment or personnel have been repositioned for a potential attack. They emphasised that the discussions do not mean the United States will necessarily carry out a strike, describing the planning process as routine contingency preparation.

The reported deliberations come amid escalating rhetoric from Trump over unrest in Iran. On Saturday, the US President said Washington was ready to support the Iranian people as protests spread across the country.