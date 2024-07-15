US judge dismisses classified documents case against Trump

Washington: A US district judge in Florida has dismissed a case accusing former President Donald Trump of mishandling classified documents, saying the appointment of a special prosecutor leading the government's case was unconstitutional.

Experts expect the government to appeal the ruling.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, argued that because Jack Smith, the special prosecutor, was not appointed by the President and neither was he confirmed by the Senate, his appointment violated the Constitution.

The ruling came as a major boost for the former President who is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican party convention that will formally anoint him as its nominee for the White House.

“As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events of Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

He went on to list out the cases, including the New York case in which he was found guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The “horrific event” he mentioned was a reference to the assassination attempt on him during an election rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

The Monday ruling marks a second legal triumph for Trump whose cases for full immunity for actions as President were upheld by the US Supreme Court.

The Florida case charged the former President with wrongfully retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.