US May Exit Ukraine Talks Without Deal, VP Vance Warns

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has indicated a potential shift in American policy toward Ukraine, stating that the United States could exit diplomatic efforts if Kyiv and Moscow fail to agree on a settlement.

Vance's remarks followed a scaled-down diplomatic meeting in London, originally involving top U.S. officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff withdrew at the last moment. In their place, former U.S. envoy Gen. Keith Kellogg represented Washington. The U.K., France, Germany, and Ukraine also participated in the discussions.

Attention is now focused on Moscow, where Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the fourth time. U.S. officials suggest the meetings in Russia are part of an intensified diplomatic push.

Speaking from India, Vance told reporters that Washington had delivered a clear proposal to both Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized that the U.S. has heavily invested in diplomacy and now expects concrete responses.

"It's time for both parties to decide," Vance said. "If there's no progress, the U.S. is prepared to step back."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv's demand for a full, immediate ceasefire. He posted online that halting violence remains Ukraine's top priority.

Reports suggest Russia may be open to freezing conflict lines in exchange for territorial recognition. Zelensky, however, firmly dismissed any suggestion of acknowledging Russian control over Crimea. "Crimea is Ukraine," he said.

The U.K. Foreign Office confirmed that foreign ministers' talks in London were postponed. Lower-level discussions are proceeding behind closed doors. British diplomats acknowledged they were not fully informed about the reason for the American withdrawal.

Rubio cited logistical issues and characterized the London gathering as technical in nature. He communicated with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who later described the exchange as constructive.

Backed by Western allies, Ukraine has maintained that no deal should compromise its territorial integrity. Ukrainian negotiators attending the London meetings are operating under a strict mandate to secure a ceasefire without altering positions on non-negotiable matters.

The Kremlin denied reports that Russia would trade military concessions for recognition of its claim to Crimea. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the claims fabricated.

On the battlefield, Russian strikes resumed after a brief pause during the Easter weekend. A drone attack killed nine civilians in Marhanets, and energy infrastructure was targeted in Kherson.

In Parliament, U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey accused Moscow of violating the truce and continuing hostilities. He noted that Russia's advances have slowed but pressure remains across multiple fronts.

As of now, the humanitarian toll is extensive. Since the war's onset in February 2022, hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded. Nearly seven million Ukrainians have been displaced globally.

The roots of the conflict trace back to 2014 when Ukraine's pro-Russian president was ousted and Russia annexed Crimea, setting off years of instability and warfare in the eastern regions.