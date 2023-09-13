US praises India for G20 summit

Washington: The US lauded India for hosting the G20 summit, calling it a big "success" and hailing the landmark 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor' which will usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia and will stimulate economic growth across the two continents.

The G20 Leaders' two-day summit, held under India's presidency, wrapped up on Sunday. On Saturday, the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was jointly announced by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi.

The new economic corridor is seen as an alternative to China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During a regular press briefing on Monday, the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, “It was a landmark India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) that we believe will usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia that will stimulate economic growth, economic development across the two continents, as well as cooperation on energy and digital connectivity.” Miller said that the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi was a big success. “We absolutely believe that it was a success,” he said. “First, with respect to the statement, the G20 is a big organisation. Russia is a member of the G20; China is a member of the G20.

There are members that have a diverse range of views. We believe the fact that the organisation was able to issue a statement that calls for respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty and saying that those principles should not be violated is an extremely important statement because that is exactly what is at the heart of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “It is those very questions. So we thought that was an incredibly important statement for them to make. You also saw important announcements made at the G20 about new economic arrangements between Saudi Arabia and India that the United States was a part of,” Miller said.

