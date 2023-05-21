US President Joe Biden Ask PM Modi For His Autograph

Live
US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an odd challenge on Wednesday during the Quad meeting in Tokyo. Both leaders have asserted that they are receiving a deluge of invitation requests from significant people to attend events where PM Modi will be speaking. US President stated that he should have PM Modi's autograph.
Tuesday's community event in Sydney will see PM Modi mingling with Australian CEOs, businessmen, and Indian expats. The PM will make a state visit to the US in June at the request of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi will attend a state dinner hosted by US leaders at the White House.
Today, PM Modi will arrive in Papua New Guinea, where he will be met at the airport by Prime Minister James Marape. The goal of the PM's trip to Papua New Guinea is to increase India's engagement with Pacific Island countries. Leaders from 14 nations will be present at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Port Moresby tomorrow. These leaders have a unique chance to get together and talk about topics of interest.