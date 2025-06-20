  • Menu
US resumes student visas
New Delhi: The US State Department on Wednesday announced that it is restarting student visa applications for foreigners. However, all applicants will now have to give access to their social media accounts for review.

The department said consular officers will check for posts or messages that appear hostile toward the United States, its government, culture, institutions, or founding values.

Student visa applicants who refuse to make their social media accounts public may now face rejection, the US State Department said in a notice released on Wednesday.

The department also announced it had lifted the suspension on student visa processing imposed in May. It added that refusing access to social media could be seen as an attempt to hide online behaviour or evade screening. The Trump administration temporarily paused new visa interview appointments for international students last month as it prepared to tighten social media screening, officials said.

