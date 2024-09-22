US Returns 297 Stolen Antiquities To India During PM Modi's Visit

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, a significant cultural exchange took place as 297 stolen Indian antiquities were returned to India. This repatriation marks a milestone in the ongoing efforts to recover India's cultural heritage, bringing the total number of artifacts returned by the US since 2016 to an impressive 578 - the highest number returned by any country to India.



The antiquities, spanning nearly 4,000 years of Indian history (2000 BCE to 1900 CE), represent various regions and artistic traditions of the subcontinent. The collection includes terracotta pieces from Eastern India, as well as artifacts crafted from stone, metal, wood, and ivory from different parts of the country.



Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Biden and the US government for their support in this endeavor, emphasizing that these objects are not merely historical artifacts but embody the essence of India's civilization and cultural consciousness.



This repatriation builds upon previous successful returns during Modi's earlier US visits. In 2021, 157 antiquities were returned, including a prized 12th-century bronze Nataraja statue. Another 105 artifacts were repatriated during Modi's 2023 visit.



The return of these antiquities underscores the strengthening cultural ties between India and the US. It also highlights the growing cooperation in combating the illicit trafficking of cultural properties, as evidenced by the landmark 'Cultural Property Agreement' signed between the two nations in July 2023.



This ongoing collaboration not only aids in preserving India's rich cultural heritage but also reinforces the diplomatic bonds between the two countries, setting a positive precedent for international efforts in protecting and repatriating cultural artifacts.

