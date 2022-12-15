US sends stern message to China

Washington: The Pentagon said the US department of defence is closely watching the situation along the Line of Actual Control and slammed China for continuing to "amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC".

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said it is important to point out the growing trend by China to assert itself and 'be proactive' in areas directed toward US allies and partners in Indo-Pacific. "We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure the security of our partners. We fully support India's effort to de-escalate the situation," Pat Ryder said. On December 9, there was a clash between the Indian soldiers and the Chinese troops at the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on the India-China border.

Following the face-off, the local commander of the Indian Army held a flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11.

This is the second major face-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops after Galwan in 2020 while talks regarding the border issues are going on between the two sides.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US is closely monitoring the situation and is glad to note that there was a quick disengagement.

India and the United States recently held the 18th edition of the two country's joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Uttarakhand about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control to which China expressed its objection and said it violated the spirit of the two agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.