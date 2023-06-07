Live
US Shares Consequential Relationship With India, Says Vedant Patel
According to the US, its relationship with India is one of the most 'consequential,' and it is eager to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. When asked about Prime Minister Modi's planned official visit to the US on Tuesday, Vedant Patel, the US chief deputy spokesperson, responded, "Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential."
He explained that the organization collaborates closely with the Indian administration to address some of the fundamental problems of the country. Additionally they anticipate receiving them in their facility at the end of this month to further develop their involvement in these matters. These concerns include the climate emergency nurturing an inclusive and protected technological environment maintaining an uninhibited and untrammelled Indo-Pacific region and increasing the trade and security establishments between their factions.
He stated "We work closely with the Indian government on some of our most vital priorities and we look forward to hosting them here later this month and continuing to deepen our engagement on these issues, whether it be concerning the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, deepening our trade and security cooperation as well."
He also stated that the United States would continue to have dialogues with foreign governments about human rights concerns in a similar manner to how it engages with other nations globally. These discussions will primarily focus on matters that affect the American interests.
