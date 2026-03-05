US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship IRIS Dena After India Naval Exercise; Iran Calls Strike An ‘Atrocity’

Iran has strongly condemned the United States after an American submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters of the Indian Ocean. The vessel had recently participated in a naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy, prompting Tehran to describe the attack as an “atrocity at sea.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi said the strike took place without warning while the ship was far from Iranian territory. He stressed that the frigate had around 130 sailors on board and was returning after engaging in joint activities with the Indian Navy.

According to reports, the US submarine attack occurred in international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The incident marks the first time since World War II that the United States has sunk an enemy vessel using a torpedo.

The IRIS Dena had recently participated in the MILAN International Fleet Review held in the Bay of Bengal from February 18 to 25. After the exercise, the ship departed from Visakhapatnam and was on its return journey when it was targeted.

Initial reports suggest that nearly 80 sailors may have died in the attack. Rescue teams from the Sri Lanka Navy have so far saved around 30 survivors, who were taken to Karapitiya Hospital for treatment.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following a series of airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. Those attacks reportedly killed senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Iran has launched drones and missiles toward several countries hosting American bases, escalating tensions across the region.

Drone footage released by the US Department of Defense showed the Iranian ship sailing calmly before a sudden explosion struck near the stern, sending flames, debris and water into the air.

Meanwhile, Iranian air defense forces claimed they shot down an Israeli Hermes drone over Hamedan Province, as Israel announced a new wave of attacks. Explosions were also reported in Tehran and Karaj, signaling further escalation.

In Washington, lawmakers are divided over the strikes. Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan resolution that sought congressional approval for President Donald Trump to continue military operations against Iran, while Democrats warned that the US could be moving toward another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.