Uzbekistan: 4 drown, one missing after car falls into canal

Highlights
Tashkent: A rescue team has retrieved four bodies after a car carrying five persons in it fell into a canal in Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region, while one person is still missing, local media reported.
According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the accident occurred in Shirin on Monday when the driver lost control and drove the car into the canal.
The driver and the four passengers in the car could not escape, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bodies of the driver and three passengers, as well as the car, were found and retrieved from the water by divers from the emergency rescue team. The search for the remaining passenger is going on.
