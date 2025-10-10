Live
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize For Defending Democracy
Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering fight to restore democracy and human rights in her country, despite threats and political persecution.
Venezuelan opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado has been named the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised her “tireless efforts to promote democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle to bring about a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes described Machado as a “unifying force” in Venezuela’s previously divided opposition, praising her determination to remain in the country despite grave threats to her life. Her courage, he said, has inspired millions seeking freedom and justice.
Machado, a former presidential candidate, has long been at the forefront of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, advocating for fair elections and transparent governance.
Meanwhile, global attention was also drawn to US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have resolved “eight wars” worldwide and publicly hoped for the Peace Prize. Experts, however, said his chances were minimal, pointing to his divisive political record.
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement came amid speculation about whether Trump’s mediation in the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire would influence the decision. The Nobel Committee clarified that this year’s deliberations had concluded before the Gaza peace deal.
Machado’s recognition underscores the Nobel Committee’s focus on individual courage and the defence of democratic principles in the face of authoritarian rule.
