  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Vietnam records 8.8 million mobile money service users

Vietnam records 8.8 million mobile money service users
x
Highlights

The number of mobile money service users in Vietnam reached more than 8.8 million customers by the end of May, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last month, local media cited the latest statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday.

Hanoi: The number of mobile money service users in Vietnam reached more than 8.8 million customers by the end of May, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last month, local media cited the latest statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday.

The number of customers in rural, mountainous and remote areas reached more than 6.3 million, accounting for 72 percent of total, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam so far has 275,879 points accepting payment by mobile money, an increase of 9.56 percent compared to April this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total number of transactions including deposit, withdrawal, money transfer and payment using mobile money reached more than 119 million transactions, up 8 percent, according to the ministry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X