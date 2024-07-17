Live
- Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI
- SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence
- ‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle
- Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024
- Women's Asia Cup: Having an off day has to be rare, says Anjum Chopra on India's inconsistent fielding
- Monsoons may trigger brain infections in Indians living in coastal areas, rice belts
- Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure
- Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League
- Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
Just In
Vietnam records 8.8 million mobile money service users
The number of mobile money service users in Vietnam reached more than 8.8 million customers by the end of May, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last month, local media cited the latest statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday.
Hanoi: The number of mobile money service users in Vietnam reached more than 8.8 million customers by the end of May, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last month, local media cited the latest statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday.
The number of customers in rural, mountainous and remote areas reached more than 6.3 million, accounting for 72 percent of total, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Vietnam so far has 275,879 points accepting payment by mobile money, an increase of 9.56 percent compared to April this year, reports Xinhua news agency.
The total number of transactions including deposit, withdrawal, money transfer and payment using mobile money reached more than 119 million transactions, up 8 percent, according to the ministry.