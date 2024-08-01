Live
- 4 killed, 49 missing after five overnight cloudbursts in Himachal
- BSF nabs Indian tout after thwarting infiltration bid from Bangladesh
- Extreme weather could continue hitting China in August: forecast
- Lebanese live in fear of military escalation between Hezbollah, Israel
- Shallow groundwater in Punjab's Malwa unfit for drinking: Central University
- Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
- Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation
- Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women’s 50m Rifle 3P
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
- US, British airlines suspend flights to Israel due to security situation
Just In
Vietnam's gold demand hits highest level since 2014
Gold bar and coin demand in Vietnam in the first half of this year reached 26 tonnes, the highest level since 2014, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday, citing the World Gold Council's Q2 2024 Gold Demand Trends report.
Hanoi: Gold bar and coin demand in Vietnam in the first half of this year reached 26 tonnes, the highest level since 2014, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday, citing the World Gold Council's Q2 2024 Gold Demand Trends report.
The country's total demand for gold bars and coins in Q2 jumped 30 per cent year-on-year to 12 tonnes, said the report.
Gold bar and coin demand in Vietnam rose as investors continue to seek refuge in gold to combat rising inflation, a weaker local currency and the poor performance of the local equity and real estate markets, the report noted, Xinhua news agency reported.
Vietnamese gold jewellery demand in Q2 fell 15 per cent year-on-year to three tons primarily due to price, although slowing gross domestic product growth also impacted sentiment. Its demand in the first half of 2024 sank to just above seven tons, the lowest first-half total since 2020.