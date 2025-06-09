Wall Street Steady as Investors Watch US-China Trade Talks; Warner Bros. Soars, Tesla Slips



By Rajendra Saxena | Updated: 9 Jun 2025, 08:42 PM IST

US stock markets were largely unchanged on Monday morning as investors awaited the outcome of high-level trade negotiations between the United States and China in London, aimed at easing ongoing trade tensions.

As of 10:45 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 remained flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%. At the open, the Dow added 23.3 points to reach 42,786.19, the S&P 500 climbed 4.3 points to 6,004.63, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 43.2 points to 19,573.14.

The talks feature a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and his team.

Meanwhile, the bond market saw slight movement, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging down to 4.50%, compared to 4.51% late Friday.

Top Movers:

Warner Bros. Discovery shares soared over 12% after the media conglomerate announced plans to split into two entities, aiming to boost its streaming services.

IonQ rose 3.2% following its acquisition announcement of Oxford Ionics in a deal valued at approximately $1.08 billion.

Tesla slipped 3.5% amid growing tensions between CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Markets are expected to remain cautious throughout the week with a focus on US inflation data, the ongoing trade dialogue, and upcoming tech events, including Apple’s announcements.