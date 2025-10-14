War in Gaza is over: Says Trump as Israel, Hamas swap hostages

Jerusalem: Anticipation is building across Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank today as Israel and Hamas began a hostage-prisoner swap in a breakthrough US-brokered ceasefire deal, with President Donald Trump declaring the war is "over". "The war is over, you understand that. This is going to be a very special time. Everybody's cheering at one time.

That's never happened before. It's an honor to be involved - and we're going to have an amazing time," said Trump, who is headed to the Middle East to celebrate the ceasefire and hostage deal. He added,

"Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish, Muslims, or Arabs. This is the first time they've ever seen that everybody is unified. We are going to Egypt after Israel, and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries, and very rich countries, and others, and they're all into this deal."