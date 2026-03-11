War will end very soon: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the war against Iran could be short-lived, but he left open the possibility of an escalation in fighting if global oil supplies are disrupted by the Islamic Republic.

He said Iran war will be over “pretty quickly” but also that the US “hasn’t won enough” and is aiming for “ultimate victory”. Trump told Republican lawmakers near Miami that the United States took a little excursion to West Asia to get rid of some evil.

He said he thinks it is going to be a short-term excursion. He said the United States was nearing its goal to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and its ability to produce and launch them.