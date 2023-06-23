Warm friendship at 'diamond' dinner

Washington: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House, signalling the warm friendship between the two countries.

Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before they entered the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting. Prime Minister Modi also met their immediate family members of President Biden. "Prime Minister's participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement on the intimate dinner.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects." The Ministry of External Affairs said the intimate dinner was an occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together.

"When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted earlier. According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Modi has gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5 carat diamond, placed in Kashmir's exquisite Papier mâché box, to the US First Lady Jill Biden.