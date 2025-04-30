Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister

After the terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions between India and Pakistan have increased. Pakistan is now scared of war. The latest comments from Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, show this fear. He said that Pakistan has reliable information that India might attack within the next 24 to 36 hours. Tarar even shared this message in a video on his social media account.

It is known that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already ordered the military to take action against the terrorists responsible for the attack in the Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi gave full freedom to the army to decide the time, targets, and method of attack.

He told the army to be unpredictable and take action against terrorist groups.

With this full freedom given to the army, Pakistan is afraid of an attack at any moment. This fear is growing, especially in the Pakistani military.

The situation got worse when many Pakistani soldiers began resigning. In just 72 hours, 1,450 soldiers, including 250 in important positions, left the army. This shows how scared Pakistan is. These events also reveal that Pakistan, despite its fear, continues to act arrogantly, claiming that it is ready for war.

Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

