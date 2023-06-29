Live
- Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals
- Rahul stopped on Manipur CM's order, says Congress; police cites law and order issue
- Aadhar based face authentication transactions touch all time high of 10.6 million in May
- Amazon Introduces Simplified Registration Process
- Punjab starts process of confiscating assets in multi-crore ponzi scam: CM Mann
- Bihar Government Imposes Prohibition On Wearing Jeans And T-Shirts In Education Department Offices
- TV actress Chahat Pandey joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi
- Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Nitish Kumar, Labeling Him a 'Paltu Babu'
- BJP to intensify political activity after Modis visit on July 8
- Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month: Minister M B Patil
World Bank approves $700mn to help Sri Lanka implement foundational reforms
The World Bank Group said it has approved $700 million in financing for two operations to help Sri Lanka implement foundational reforms as the island nation is trying to overcome its worst-ever economic crisis.
The World Bank Group said it has approved $700 million in financing for two operations to help Sri Lanka implement foundational reforms as the island nation is trying to overcome its worst-ever economic crisis.
The World Bank Group's Board of Executive Directors discussed the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Sri Lanka, which aims to help restore economic and financial sector stability and build a strong foundation for a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery, reports Xinhua news agency quoting an official statement issued by the global lender.
The CPF, which covers the years from 2024 to 2027, lays out a two-phased approach that starts with a focus on urgent macro-fiscal and structural reforms and supports protecting the human capital and the most vulnerable population.
The statement said it comes at a time when the country is navigating its worst-ever economic crisis that has had devastating impacts on people's lives and demands deep reforms to stabilise the economy and protect the poor and vulnerable.
Sri Lanka's poverty rate is estimated to have doubled from 13.1 to 25 per cent between 2021 and 2022, an addition of 2.5 million poor people, and is projected to increase by another 2.4 percentage points in 2023, according to the statement.
"The extent of the crisis in Sri Lanka is unprecedented, but offers a historic opportunity for deep reforms to reset the country's economic storyline," said Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, World Bank country director for Sri Lanka.