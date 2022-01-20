World's oldest man dies at 112 in Spain

Len: Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man, died on Tuesday at the age of 112, the records agency said.

De la Fuente died at home in Len, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said. Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world's oldest man last September and confirmed his death on Tuesday.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Len on February 11, 1909, it said. De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at the age of 13, EFE reported. He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918.