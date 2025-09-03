Xi Jinping asserts China’s growing influence amid shifting global power balance

The most memorable moment of the day wasn't the military parade however, it was the moment when China's president Xi Jinping greeted North Korea's Kim Jong Un with a strong handshake.

It was political theater in its best form. More than the display of military power it was this display of unity that appeared to shake US president Donald Trump.

The parade was in full swing, and Trump unleashed a scathing speech via Truth Social, accusing Xi, Putin, and Kim of conspiring against America. In a way this could be the exact message Xi wanted to get. In the presence of Putin at his right, along with Kim to his left, the meticulously planned seating arrangement conveyed an incredibly powerful message. It appeared intended to annoy the US president who is often seeking to rule the world stage.

Xi has been in the spotlight and was able to highlight his power and showcase an alliance with the East that is ready to take on the US-led world order.

The timing was carefully planned. With Trump's unpredictable policy rattling the international scene, Xi Jinping defiant push stability as well as strength. In addition to Kim and Putin over 20 world leaders attended. A few days ago, Xi had also appeared to relax tensions regarding Indian PM Narendra Modi.

China as the driver

First time ever, Xi, Putin, and Kim were all together in the middle of the Gate of Heavenly Peace, looking out over the square while troops sped down beneath. The China US relations were clear. It was in 1949 when Mao Zedong declared the founding of Communist China and then 10 years later, Kim's grandfather was greeted by Mao Zedong and Soviet the leader Nikita Khrushchev for the parade.

The China global influence has changed. China is the dominant player. North Korea, nuclear-armed but economically fragile, rely heavily on China's backing. Putin who is isolated by the West is seeking the legitimacy Xi could offer.