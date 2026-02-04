Malaysian IDEAS delegation visits Bangalore University, explores academic collaboration

Bengaluru: A high-level delegation from Malaysia led by Tunku Zain Al-Abidin, Head of the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), visited Bangalore University on Tuesday as part of their official tour to India. The delegation held detailed discussions with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakara S.M. and senior university officials on strengthening academic and research cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on exploring potential areas of collaboration between Bangalore University and leading Malaysian universities. Key topics discussed included signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), launching student and faculty exchange programmes, undertaking joint research projects, organising international conferences, academic workshops, innovation initiatives, and cultural exchange programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Tunku Zain Al-Abidin emphasised the importance of global academic partnerships in today’s knowledge-driven world. He highlighted that future-oriented cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, technology and innovation would be highly beneficial for both nations. He further stated that the Malaysian government strongly supports international student exchange programmes and is keen to expand such initiatives with reputed Indian institutions.

“Our goal is to work together for the overall intellectual and cultural development of students. Collaboration between universities will help create new opportunities in education, research and innovation,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakara S.M., in his address, expressed enthusiasm about building stronger ties with Malaysian academic institutions. He said that Bangalore University is keen to enhance its global presence through meaningful partnerships. “We discussed several possibilities for joint seminars, workshops and collaborative research activities. Student exchange programmes will provide valuable international exposure to our students,” he noted.

Dr. Jayakara further pointed out that Bangalore University has already established collaborations with several international universities and continues to gain global recognition for its academic standards. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing world-class education and research opportunities to students in Karnataka.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for formal agreements in the near future, creating new academic opportunities for students and faculty members from both sides.

Among those present at the meeting were Registrar K.T. Shanthala, Dean Prof. C. Somashekar, Dr. Nirmala K., Prof. Nagaiah, Dr. Sathishgowda N., Dr. Yariswamy, and Director of the International Centre Prof. Hanumanthappa.

The visit marks a significant step toward strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and Malaysia.