You'll be made to leave: UAE Princess slams Indian for Islamophobic tweet

Dubai: Taking strong notice of Islamophobia on social media, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates, called out a series of tweets by a user named Saurabh Upadhyay.Upadhyay had posted tweets attacking Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi that led to surge of coronavirus cases cases in India.

He also gave into rumours of Muslims 'spiting on food' to spread the virus. Princess Qassimi shared the screenshots of his tweets and warned that those engaging in racism and Islamophobia will have to pay penalty and will be made to leave UAE. Upadhyay has apparently deactivated his Twitter handle now. Responding to his earlier posts, she though the ruling family of UAE is "friends with Indians", his rudeness was "not welcome".

"All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed," she wrote.





This Islamophobe, who ran multi-million company in Dubai is now running away for shelter. He's deactivated his company website, Linkedin profile, Twitter and Facebook accounts. All within minutes of being reprimanded by Princess Hend Al Qassimi! https://t.co/GErRP54fl5 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) April 16, 2020



