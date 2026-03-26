Iran-Israel War Escalates

The live news for Iran and Israel shows that the matter in the middle east is growing even tenser day by day. Israel has attacked several times on Iran. These Israel airstrikes Iran hit military bases and important locations, causing damage and raising fear among people.

At the same time, Iran military attacks have also increased. Iran has responded by sending missiles and drones towards Israel. This back-and-forth fighting is making the situation more serious and difficult to control.

According to Israel strikes Iran 2026 reports, the conflict is slowly becoming bigger. The US Israel Iran conflict is also a concern because the United States is supporting Israel. This has made other countries worried that the war could spread to more regions.

The latest news about the Tehran Strikes tells us that the areas near Iran's capital have been affected by a lot. Many citizens are extremely scared and are facing problems like damage to their homes or issues with communication.

This global war news 2026 is being watched closely around the world. Experts say that rising geopolitical tensions Middle East could lead to an even bigger conflict if things don’t calm down.

Right now, this is major war breaking news, and the situation is still changing quickly. There is no clear ending yet, and both sides continue to attack and respond, which is making everything more dangerous day by day.