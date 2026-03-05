Iran Missile Attack on Israel Escalates Middle East Conflict as US Senate Backs Trump War Powers

The Middle East conflict has been intensified after Iran’s latest missile barrage on Israel. It is one of the deadliest escalations in recent years.According to the reports, Iran struck its missiles on the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh where at least nine people are declared dead and 11 missing. Dozens of people were injured as emergency crews scrambled through the rubble.

This missile attack on Israel has escalated the Iran-Israel war where Tehran has retaliated against coordinated U.S.–Israeli strikes on its military and nuclear facilities.The US senate has decided to support president Donald Trump and removed restrictions on his ability to use military force against Iran.This move also shows Washington’s firm support to Israel and raises alarm for an unchecked escalation.

The reports have confirmed that launch of Tomahawk missiles in support of Israel’s campaign has increased US iran military tensions.Israel’s defense system response has been tested to its limits, intercepting waves of rockets but unable to prevent civilian casualties.Critics warn that this middle east conflict escalation is rapidly spiraling into a geopolitics middle east war scenario, pulling in Gulf nations where explosions have already been reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This Iran-Israel conflict update 2026 shows the fragility of global security, as the crisis reverberates far beyond the region. As the death toll has climbed to thousand in Iran and Lebanon due to strikes, analysts are describing this situation as a global security crisis.

The combination of relentless missile exchanges, U.S. military backing, and Israel’s aggressive counterstrikes has created a volatile environment where diplomacy seems distant. As the world watches, the Middle East stands on the brink of a dangerous new chapter, one that could redefine alliances and reshape the balance of power in the region.