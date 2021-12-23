1 killed in Ludhiana court explosion

Ludhiana: A bomb went off in the district court complex here on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the State.

Police suspect that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor bathroom was trying to set off the explosive device or may even have been a suicide bomber.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create 'anarchy' in the poll-bound State. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the State government as early as possible. It also wanted to be informed about the findings of the initial investigations. The blast wrecked a wall of the bathroom, shattered windowpanes in adjoining rooms and broke windscreens of some cars parked below, triggering panic in the busy court complex.

Four people, including two women, injured in the explosion were out of danger, officials said. Channi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, visited the hospital in Ludhiana to meet the injured. He also summoned a meeting later in the day in Chandigarh.

The blast comes days after the alleged sacrilege bids – at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala – followed by the lynching of two men. Earlier, the Chief Minister told the reporters in Chandigarh, "As elections near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts, and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert."

Deputy CM Randhawa, who is also the State's Home Minister, said some "external forces" could be trying to destabilise Punjab, and alluded to Pakistan. Punjab has been put on high alert, he said.