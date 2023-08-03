Live
- Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
Just In
Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly
"I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Bhopal: One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to...
Bhopal: One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday.
“This morning, one of the female cheetahs - Dhatri (Tiblisi) -- was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted,” the statement read.
While 14 cheetahs -- seven males, six females and one female cub -- are kept in the bomas in Kuno, a female cheetah is out in the open and is being intensively monitored by a team. Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, the statement said.
Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government
over the latest cheetah death in the Kuno National Park, saying this is what happens when “science and transparency take a backseat”. The Congress general secretary said the argument that all these deaths are expected mortality is “complete nonsense” and has been debunked by international cheetah experts.
Reacting to the development, Ramesh said on Twitter, “Something has really gone wrong at Kuno…The ninth cheetah death took place this morning’. Fourteen cheetahs -- seven males, six females and a female cub -- are kept in enclosures in Kuno. A team comprising
Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health.