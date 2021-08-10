Top
10 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar grenade attack
Srinagar grenade attack  (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: Ten civilians were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack in J&K's Srinagar, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in the busy Hari Singh High Street market in Amira Kadal area of the city, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring 10 civilians.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. Searches were started in the area which was cordoned off immediately after the grenade explosion," a police officer said.

Attending doctors have described the condition of one injured as critical while most others have reportedly sustained minor injuries.

