10 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur: At least 10 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces during a major anti-insurgency operation in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning.



According to reports, the gunfight took place at 6 am in a forest area near Lendra village when a joint team of security forces carried out an anti-Naxal operation.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI that after the gunfight halted, the bodies of four Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with a light machine gun, barrel grenade launchers, and other arms and ammunition.

Later, five more bodies were found at the encounter site, the IG said, adding that search operations were still underway in the area. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and its elite unit, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), were involved in the operation, he said.

Notably, Naxalites carry out the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) in the summer season between March and June every year and step up their activities.