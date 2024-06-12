Live
Just In
10 vacancies in RS after members get elected to Lok Sabha
New Delhi: The just-concluded general election has created as many as 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.
In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, “In pursuance of the provision of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of that Act, the following have ceased to be Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, ie, June 4, 2024.”
ASSAM
• Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
• Sarbananda Sonowal
BIHAR
• Misha Bharti
• Vivek Thakur
HARYANA
• Deepender Singh Hooda
MADHYA PRADESH
• Jyotiraditya M Scindia
MAHARASHTRA
• Udayanraje Bhonsle
• Piyush Goyal
RAJASTHAN
• KC Venugopal
TRIPURA
• Biplab Kumar Deb
After this notification, the EC will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states.