100 Atal canteens to start functioning from today

The Delhi government is set to launch Atal Canteens at 100 locations across the city on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative aims to provide relief to the poor, workers and the general public by ensuring access to affordable and nutritious food. The move is part of a key promise made in the government’s manifesto for the 2025 Assembly elections.

According to the manifesto, a large number of people in Delhi are forced to skip meals due to financial hardship. Providing nutritious food to economically weaker sections has been identified as a core responsibility of the government.

In line with this commitment, the Delhi government has prepared a plan to establish Atal Canteens across the capital. Construction of the canteens has been completed on DUSIB land and other government sites in all Assembly constituencies. The formal inauguration will take place on Thursday. In the first phase, two Atal Canteens each will be opened in Shahdara, Rohtas Nagar, Gonda and Gandhi Nagar constituencies.

The government has also indicated that the number of canteens will be increased in the future to extend benefits to more people.