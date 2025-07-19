100+ schools, 3 cities, 1 chilling message: Bomb threats to schools in Bengaluru, Delhi & Mumbai

Bengaluru/ New Delhi/Mumbai: Less than 48 hours after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats, over 40 private schools in Bengaluru were targeted with threatening emails on Friday morning. While the earlier threats sent to Delhi schools differed in content, the emails received on Friday in both Delhi and Bengaluru appeared identical — carrying the chilling message, “You all deserve to suffer.” Later in the day, several schools in Mumbai also reported receiving threatening emails. Investigation in all three cities have been launched, though no explosives have been found at any of the locations so far.

More than 45 schools across the national capital received bomb threats on Friday, triggering panic among students and parents. Delhi Police, along with other emergency response teams, launched search and evacuation operations immediately.

This marks the fourth time this week that schools in the national capital have received such threats. Police teams, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and fire department personnel were deployed to various schools, and evacuations were carried out swiftly.

On Friday morning, more than 40 private schools in Bengaluru—many located in areas like Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri—received threatening emails claiming that explosives had been planted in classrooms.

Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were rushed to the campuses for inspections. No explosive devices were found during the searches.

In Mumbai, Swami Vivekanand International School in Kandivali received a bomb threat email on Friday. Kandivali Police, along with BDDS teams, conducted an extensive search of the school premises but found nothing suspicious.

Two other schools in Mumbai also received similar threats. After preliminary investigations, police have declared all three threats hoaxes, though a deeper probe is underway, investigating the nature of the emails.

What did the threat say?

The threatening email was laced with violent and deeply disturbing language, claimed responsibility for placing explosives inside the school premises. A portion of the message read, “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms.” It further said, “The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags.” The email, sent from a Gmail ID under the pseudonym ‘Roadkill’, contained hateful rhetoric and references to mental health struggles, culminating in a violent outburst against society and psychiatric professionals. In one part of the email, the sender wrote, “You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life. I will commit suicide after the news kick in.” This has led investigators to probe the mental health history and possible digital footprint of the sender.