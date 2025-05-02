106 Telegram, 16 Instagram channels dishing 'misleading' info on NEET-UG

New Delhi: In a crackdown on fake claims about the NEET-UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels involved in spreading false information, sources said.

The NTA's dedicated portal for receiving such concerns has flagged more than 1,500 claims of alleged paper leaks for the upcoming medical entrance exam.

In a decisive move to protect the integrity of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination process, the agency has initiated action against certain fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels that claim to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper.