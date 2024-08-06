Live
- Crop loans of all eligible farmers to be waived, says Telangana minister
- Akali Dal to hold delegate session in Nov to prepare long-term agenda
- 42nd Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Midtown celebrated
- Two held for murder of Bhubaneswar businessman
- INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament over withdrawal of GST on Health and Life Insurance
- Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate
- PM Modi releases Big Bang Numbers on Indian economy
- Bangladesh unrest: Trades with N-E states not fully closed, but reduced sharply
- Remembering Gaddar: The People's Poet and Revolutionary Leader
- Telangana’s tobacco time bomb – 22.3% of men aged 15 and above use tobacco
Just In
10th International Film Festival of Shimla to be held from Aug 16-18
The 10th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) will be held from August 16 to 18 at the historic Gaiety Theater here, organisers said on Tuesday.
Shimla: The 10th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) will be held from August 16 to 18 at the historic Gaiety Theater here, organisers said on Tuesday.
The festival is being organised by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the state Department of Language and Culture.
Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakursaid that this year, ‘Mrs Tendulkar’ starring Seema Biswas in the titular role will be the inaugural film. The acclaimed actress will also be present during the inaugural ceremony.
An NSD alumnus, Biswas gained prominence after playing Phoolan Devi in Shekhar Kapur's ‘Bandit Queen’ (1994), for which she won the National Award for Best Actress.
This year, 27 countries and 20 states are participating in the festival that promises to celebrate the art of storytelling through the lens of diverse cultures and perspectives.
In the international category, filmmakers from France, Iran, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Germany, Nepal, Greece, the US, Portugal, Sweden, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Malaysia, Tunisia, Africa, Egypt, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Korea, Canada, Britain, Bulgaria and China are participating.
The festival will feature competitions in international, national, and state categories. There will also be specially curated sessions focusing on issues, themes, countries, etc.