11 juveniles to be tried as adults

New Delhi : Out of 52 juveniles accused of heinous crimes, 11 will be tried as adults in outer North Delhi district of the national capital, an official said on Monday.

Police said the district has undertaken a special drive aimed at creating a stronger and safer law-and-order environment for its residents.

"As part of the special drive, a total of 52 juveniles, all between the ages of 16 and 18, have been identified for their involvement in heinous crimes, including robbery, snatching, murder, attempt to murder, and other such offenses. Recognising the gravity of these cases, 52 applications were moved to try them as adults. We got approval for 11 applications," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

Sharing break-up from different police stations of the district, the DCP said that they moved eight ap-plications from the Bawana police station and one person will be tried as adult.

Similarly, the NIA police station moved 20 applications out of which six will be tried as adult, four appli-cations were moved by the Alipur police Station out of which one will be tried as major, eight applications were moved by the Samaypur Badli police station, of which one will be tried as major and 12 ap-plications were moved by the Bhalaswa Dairy police station out of which two will be tried as major.

"Applications were subsequently submitted to the court, requesting that these juveniles be tried as adults, given the severity of their alleged crimes. As a result, these juveniles will now be treated as adults under the law and face trial accordingly," said the DCP.