Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
110 Indian students in Iran enter Armenia
New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the...
New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Embassy.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” it said.
Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation, it said.