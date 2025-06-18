  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

110 Indian students in Iran enter Armenia

110 Indian students in Iran enter Armenia
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the...

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” it said.

Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick